Veteran MP Sir Edward Leigh has held his seat with an increased majority.

The conservative vote was 33,893, an increase of 2,103 on the 2017.

In second place was Perry Smith for Labour on 10,926, a loss of just under 4,000 votes on the 2017 result.

The Lib Dem candidate Lesley Rollings saw an increase of more than 1,500 votes, returning 5,157.

Independent Mary Cavill lost her deposit, winning just 1,070 votes.

The turn out was 67.2%, 0.74% down on 2017.