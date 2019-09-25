Concern at speeding traffic in Rasen’s Union Street

Action is needed to tackle speeding drivers in Market Rasen town centre, claims the council.

Market Rasen Town Council is calling for action to address vehicles speeding along Union Street - and introducing a possible 20mph speed limit.

The council says parked cars reduce the road to a single lane - and then other cars travel too fast to pass through quickly.

Speaking at the council’s September meeting, the town’s Deputy Mayor, Steve Bunney said: “[Vehicles] speed up and down Union Street.

“People would like us to consider making it a 20mph zone.

“It’s the road with Starbucks on. It’s pretty tight with parking.

“It’s basically a single lane.

“When people are parked, they [cars] go fast to get down because of all the blocking.”

Coun Bunney told the meeting a local PCSO had ‘moved people on’ for parking within 10 metres of the junction on Union Street.

He said: “Neil Harrison [PCSO] has moved people on but as yet hasn’t prosecuted anyone.”

Coun Nicky Brooksbank pointed out that new houses were being built in the area and this would only add to the existing problem.

Lincolnshire County Council member for Market Rasen, Coun Lewis Strange said: “Whatever the town council wants me to do about it, I’ll take it forward.”

Coun Bunney said: “We can write a letter [to Lincolnshire County Council] supporting the residents with parking and the speed

“It’s the speed which is the main issue.”

Coun Strange said he would ‘back’ any letter sent to the county council.

He said: “I’ll back that up, the letter to LCC.

“I’ll certainly endorse it.”

And Market Rasen Mayor John Matthews said: “While I agree with what’s being said, I don’t think we should make Union Street an exception.

“We’ve got [problems in] Dear Street and Mill Road as well.”