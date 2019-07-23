Caistor restoration project blocked by planners

West Lindsey District Council has blocked a planning application to convert an historic empty building into offices.

Caistor Estate lodged a proposal to create offices, with four car parking spaces, at a former three-bedroom home in Plough Hill, Caistor.

But the district council has refused to grant planning permission, stating ‘the damage caused to this Grade II Listed Building to facilitate this development would cause substantial harm to this heritage asset’.

WLDC’s reasons for refusal state: “Unauthorised work has already taken place which has removed large sections of the curtilage listed boundary wall, removed curtilage listed outbuildings and a large breeze block retaining wall has been constructed across the outside space afforded the dwelling.

“The proposed development will and has already detrimentally impacted upon the street scene and the setting of the Conservation Area and several listed buildings.”

And the council says the proposal fails to supply the necessary information required to properly assess the heritage assets on the site.

The applicant wanted to carry out restoration works to the building, including new windows and French doors, roof repairs, reinstating chimney stacks and pots as originally constructed, repairs to an existing staircase and works to an existing boundary wall.

Caistor Town Council and Caistor Civic Society both backed the proposals submitted by Caistor Estate.

The town council said: “Caistor Town Council welcomes and supports this application to renovate this prominent listed building.”

And the civic society said the ‘consensus of opinion was that the application was welcome in principle as the property had been empty for too long’.

But civic society chairman Don Morgan said: “There was comment whether the entrance gates should be [made] of steel, painted black / black and white, perhaps more in keeping than the proposed wooden one.”