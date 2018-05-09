Caistor council members reflect on past year

A year that began with one award and ended with another for Caistor Town Council was reviewed at the annual town meeting.

There had been a positive attendance by councillors at meetings which are held in the Alan Caine Council Chamber and Arts Centre within the Town Hall; renamed last year after the long-serving councillor.

The past 12 months have also seen a number of projects by the council, including the installation of CCTV at the sports ground and the creation of a town clerk’s office in the town hall, giving the public easily accessible contact with the council.

Chairman of the council’s planning committee, Coun Jon Wright reported the council had commented on 48 planning applications during the past year and been involved with one appeal, which had been successful.

The town’s parks continue to be an attractive and well-used amenity for the town.

In his report, Coun Mike Stopper thanked those ‘whose quiet contribution’ keeps the parks looking at their best

However, he said he was ‘disappointed’ there was still some anti-social behaviour, especially with regard to littering.

The parks continue to be the focus for many of the town’s major events and this year will be no exception.

Caistor Goes...Back 100 Years will be held on July 7 and 8, while the Proms in the Park is scheduled for September 9.

And with more than 60 clubs and organisations in the town, there will be plenty of other events going on too.

The latest events leaflet has just been produced and is available at the Arts and Heritage Centre and other outlets.

The next meeting of Caistor Town Council will be held tomorrow (Thursday) in the Alan Caine Council Chamber within the town hall.

It will be the annual council meeting, when the first item on the agenda will be to elect a chairman (mayor) for the coming year.

As always, the meeting will start at 7pm with a 10-minute public forum.

There will also be a planning meeting at 6.45pm.