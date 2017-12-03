Caistor Council agrees no increase to precept for a third year

Residents of Caistor will see their local element of next year’s council tax remain the same after town councillors voted to maintain the current precept at their recent meeting.

For the third year in a row, the precept will be set at £88,740.

Coun Steve Milson, chairman of the town council’s finance committee, said it had been possible to maintain the current precept due to changes in wages and a reduction in grants.

The council will, however, continue to support local groups.

An annual amount of £5,000 was agreed for Caistor in Bloom, which will be used to purchase content for the town’s hanging baskets and other containers directly by the council, rather than on invoice through the In Bloom group, as has been done previously.

A one-off grant of £250 was agreed for the town’s cricket club to help toward the cost of spraying the ground.

Councillors also agreed a one-off grant of £750 for Caistor Cadets to help with their forthcoming trip to Belgium, where they plan to locate the war grave of a Caistor resident and lay a wreath.