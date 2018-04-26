BREAKING: Donald Trump to visit UK for talks on July 13

President Donald Trump will visit the UK on July 13 and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Theresa May, Britain’s ambassador to the US has said.

British ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch, tweeted: ‘Delighted that President @realDonaldTrump will visit the UK on 13 July and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister May.’

Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said: ‘The President of the United States will visit the UK on July 13. He will hold bilateral talks with the Prime Minister during his visit. Further details will be set out in due course.’