Bad weather disruptions in West Lindsey

West Lindsey District Council has thanked residents for their ‘patience and support’ as the whole are continues to be heavily affected by the weather conditions.

As the combined forces of ‘Storm Emma’ and ‘The Beast from the East’ disrupt the UK, the authority says they are aiming to keep all disruptions to a minimum.

Below are the issues currently affecting the district due to the weather:

○ The Market Rasen area office will be closed until the week commencing March 19, while the Guildhall (Gainsborough) will be open with limited staff, You can still access many of services online which can be found on the authority’s Online Services page. 

○ All waste collections including commercial collections are suspended for the rest of the week. Information about arrangements to catch up with collections will be published on the website in due course.

○ There are multiple road closures throughout the district and the county; the council is urging residents to check routes before travelling, but only to travel if absolutely necessary. 

○ The Royal mail will be unable to collect any mail from the Guildhall for the next few days; any residents expecting mail from the council should allow for an extra few days to receive this.

○ Due to the adverse weather conditions, all Trinity Arts Centre shows for Thursday, Friday and the weekend have been cancelled. Rescheduled dates and times for ‘Darkest Hour’ and ‘The Flames of Paris’ will be released in due course. The Trinity Arts Centre is offering ticketholders a full refund or a credit for a future show. Call 01427 676655 or 01427 676676 to arrange for a refund, and if credit required, visit the Trinity Arts Centre to arrange this next week.

○ The Gainsborough Market has been cancelled this weekend (03/03/2018), with traders being asked not to self-erect stalls.

○ West Lindsey’s planned site meetings for today and tomorrow with the Planning Team have been cancelled and will be rearranged in due course.

○ The Caistor and Market Rasen Public Toilets are currently closed.

○ The Home Choices team are working with a reduced service; staff are available, but people are being asked to bear with them if there are any delays in responding to your call or visit today. You can contact the team in person, by calling 01427 676676 or by emailing home.choices@west-lindsey.gov.uk

○ Residents are again being urged not to travel unless absolutely necessary, as cold weather is expected to continue for several days.

○ The council is asking residents to listen to the radio and monitor social media to get the latest advice on road conditions, school closures and suspended services.

For the latest news on disruptions in West Lindsey visit: www.westlindsey.gov.uk/disruption

Alternatively, follow them on social media @WestLindseyDC or find them at www.facebook.com/westlindseydistrictcouncil