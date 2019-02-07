Approval for Rasen leisure centre plans

West Lindsey District Council’s planning committee gave approval to the plans for Rasen’s new dry leisure centre at their meeting last night (Wednesday, February 6).

The town’s deputy mayor, Stephen Bunney went along to the meeting to voice the support of the town council for the project.

He described the location of the site as ideal to serve both Market and Middle Rasen, saying it would help develop that area of town as a leisure area, with the play area, skate park and MUGA being close by.

The plans were passed by a majority vote; two committee members voted against the proposal.

Coun Jessie Milne voiced her concern the centre would be built on a green wedge and, with previous applications in other areas of the district being refused due to their green wedge location, she felt the council wasn’t operating a level playing field.

