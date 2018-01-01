Another one bites the dust after a busy year for West Lindsey leader

Conservative Leader of West Lindsey District Council, Jeff Summers says: “Why has twelve months flown by so quickly. That’s easy, because we have been so busy.

“Added to the task of delivering excellent services, (assessed by national data number crunchers) we have been busy addressing how we will save / generate a further £ 2.5M by 2020/21 due to the reduction in Government. funding.

“Please don’t let this spoil your festive cheer. It’s all in hand. No I didn’t say ‘slight of hand’ that was Gordon Brown.

“We have a plan! Since 2014, we have taken a commercial approach to the way we operate. Within the 105 service strands in West Lindsey we have identified 19 which we can offer as a chargeable service to the private sector or other local authorities. By investing in property both in and outside the district, whilst continuing to find efficiencies, we will continue to strengthen our financial position.

West Lindsey is a beautiful place to live. Our leisure offer is presently out to tender which hopefully will see the establishment of a new dry Leisure facility for Market Rasen which I hope we can reveal more in the New Year.

“As we all know, this is a rapidly changing world, you must not let the moss grow. (First it blocks the drains, second you have to recognise and understand your environment.) That is why we are presently operating without a CEO. Our last CEO has moved to pastures new and I can only thank her for everything she brought and delivered for West Lindsey. My sincere thanks Manjeet. We will decide early in the New Year whether to reappoint or continue with a three director management team.

“The lack of Government funding has now forced us to charge for green waste collections. We have resisted this over the last four years, affirming, we only charge when we have to.

“In the last Autumn Statement, it was so obvious Government are pumping money into Devolved Authorities. A stark reminder Government has the whip hand. If you don’t dance to their tune, you don’t get an invite to the ball! Devolution for Lincolnshire would have been very positive.

“Market Rasen Town Council are working on a three year vision which we will support them on.

“Our Central Lincolnshire Local Plan has been adopted and within that there is significant housing growth for Market Rasen, around 600 new homes, which have all got planning permission. We will be looking at the housing-led economic growth to support the vision.

“We will also be looking at the environment, leisure, business and ways to fulfil the employment and skills needs for the area.

“In addition we have revisited the parking charges to assist and enable this renaissance as we want to make Market Rasen a destination.

“Finally, I’d like to wish everyone a very happy and Prosperous New Year from West Lindsey.”