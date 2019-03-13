Anger over ‘no show’ district councillor

Councillors in Market Rasen have hit out at a district councillor, accusing him of turning up to their meetings just ‘once in four years’.

Town councillors criticised West Lindsey District Council member for Market Rasen, Coun Hugo Marfleet, during a discussion at their monthly meeting in Festival Hall on Wednesday, March 6.

District and county councillors are invited to attend town and parish council meetings to report on any issues that may affect local residents.

But at last Wednesday’s Market Rasen Town Council meeting, only Lincolnshire County Council member Coun Lewis Strange was present.

Coun Ken Bridger told the meeting: “I think we saw Hugo Marfleet once in four years.”

Coun Margaret Lakin-Whitworth said: “I did mention it to Councillor [Tom] Smith [district and town councillor] and he said he was going to have a word [with Councillor Marfleet]... nothing happened. Lewis [Strange] at county council turns up, but no district councillor.”

Town Mayor John Matthews said: “It might be good to speak to Councillor Smith and say if he can’t attend, see if one of his colleagues can.”

Coun Steve Bunney said: “There’s elections - purdah is starting in the next week [this started yesterday, Tuesday, March 12].

“All district councillors, when they sign up, they’re required to represent the local meetings in your area.

“It would be well worthwhile pointing that out.”

And Coun Matthews added: “Councillor Strange has certainly lived up to that.”

Coun Hugo Marfleet, Coun Tom Smith and Coun John McNeill currently represent Market Rasen at district council level.

Coun Marfleet has announced he will not stand for re-election as a district councillor in the upcoming elections in May.

The Conservative candidate for this seat is Cordelia McCartney, the wife of former Lincoln MP Karl McCartney.

At the time of going to press Coun Hugo Marfleet had not responded to the Mail’s request for a comment.