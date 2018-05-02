Agenda for Rasen town council meeting

The Mayor and Deputy Mayor for Market Rasen will be elected at a full council meeting tonight (Wednesday, May 2).

The venue, as always, is the Committee Room of the Festival Hall, starting at 7pm.

Agenda items will include appointing members to committees and working groups, choosing the parish champion, progress reports on the Festival Hall/Old Police Station and De Aston Field, and appointing project leaders for 2018/2019.

The meeting will also see councillors discuss and resolve on the council priorities for the year

There will be a maximum of 20 minutes allocated for any public participation.

The Town Council normally meets for on the first Wednesday of the month

