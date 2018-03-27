Police warning over iTunes voucher scam in Lincolnshire

Lincolnshire Police are warning people to be aware of a recent telephone scam.

PCSO Joanna Drake, at Louth Police Station, said: “There has been a recent telephone scam where the victim has been called by a person stating they are from Talk Talk and there is a problem with either the victim’s computer or broadband.

“The victim is told they must purchase a number of iTunes vouchers amounting to at least £800 to enable the computer or broadband to be fixed.

“The victim is then directed to a specific shop or supermarket to purchase the vouchers.

“Once purchased, the victim is contacted again and reads out the code on the voucher to the scammer. Once the scammers have the code the iTunes vouchers are rendered useless and the victim has lost their money.”

PCSO Drake added: “If you are contacted by anyone stating they are from Talk Talk and ask you to purchase any iTunes vouchers, please hang up the phone.

“This is a scam. Please do not give out any personal details including bank account numbers or bank card PIN numbers.”

• Contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 if you believe you have fallen victim to a scam.