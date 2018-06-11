Police seek thieves after Caistor Co-op incident

Police have issued a CCTV image following a theft from Caistor Co-op.

The incident happened on Friday June 1 at around 9.30pm, and it is believed that two baskets of shopping were taken without payment.

Do you recognise these people?

Police would like to speak to the man and woman pictured in connection with the incident.

The woman is described as white, medium build with dark hair tied up. She was wearing a vivid pink dressing gown with pyjamas and flip flops.

The man is described as white, stocky build with hair shaved at the sides. He was wearing a black polo shirt with a grey collar and grey at the sides, and black shorts.

Contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 if you have any information, quoting crime reference number 18000253004.