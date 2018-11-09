Police recover vehicles after ram raid at North Somercotes Co-op

Lincolnshire Police has today (Friday) revealed that officers have recovered a van and a white Volkswagen Golf estate which are believed to have been used in the theft of a cash machine at the brand new Co-op in North Somercotes, which was ram-raided yesterday morning.

The van was found near to Goole, and the Volkswagen Golf was in Gargrave Close, Askern in Doncaster.

The aftermath of the ram-raid at Co-op in North Somercotes.

Enquiries are still ongoing and we would like to ask the public to check their dash-cam footage if they have been in either of these two areas, or if they were in the area of the Co-op in North Somercotes between 12.50am and 2am yesterday (November 8).

• Click here to watch the Leader’s video of the aftermath of the ram-raid.