Police officers in Market Rasen would like to speak to this man who can assist them with a theft investigation.

On Friday, April 19, a man entered the Co-Op store in Market Rasen and stole some DVDs.

If you recognise the male in the photo, or have any information, call 101 quoting incident 171 of 19/04 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 171 of 19/04 in the subject line

Alternatively, contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.