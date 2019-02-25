Police issue CCTV appeal after theft of artificial turf

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to this person, who may be able to assist with their investigation into the theft of artificial turf from a Market Rasen.

On Tuesday, February 5, a man entered the foyer area of the Tesco store, on Linwood Road.

The man placed 10 rolls of artificial turf into a trolley and left without paying.

Lincolnshire Police say the male described as medium to large build, has a grey beard and was wearing a black beanie type hat with a black top and green/grey trousers.

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident number 299 of February 5, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk incident 299 of February 5 in the subject box.

Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.