Police issue CCTV appeal after theft from Dunholme Co-Op

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to this woman in relation to a theft from a Dunholme store.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “On Saturday, April 6, a female described as white, 30-years-old, with long brown/red straight hair, worn in a high ponytail, and wearing green jeans and a dark coloured hoody top and white trainers, entered the Co-op store on Market Rasen Road, Dunholme.

Do you recognise this woman? EMN-190515-100827001

“It was reported the female filled a basked with various items and left the store without paying.”

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident reference number 19000 236 725

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting the reference number 19000 236 725 in the subject line of your email.