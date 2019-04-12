Police issue CCTV appeal after attempted theft in Market Rasen

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to this man after an attempted theft from Tesco, in Market Rasen.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “On Friday, March 22, a man entered Tesco in Linwood Road, Market Rasen, filled a trolley with groceries and left without paying.

“He left the trolley of goods behind and fled the scene after he was approached by staff.”

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident number 175 of March 22 or email force.control@lincs.pnn/police.uk quoting incident number 175 of March 22 in the subject line.

• Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.