Police issue appeal after valuable items stolen from Wragby property

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses after several valuable items were stolen from a property in Wragby.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are appealing for witnesses to a burglary in Newton Close, Wragby which is believed to have taken place between 11am on Monday, July 29 and 4pm on Friday, August 2.

“A number of valuable items were stolen including a 55” TV, a white drone which has yellow wings, a white Toshiba laptop, a white Bush tablet and a Stone Island coat.

“A small white safe was also stolen which contained sentimental items including photos.

“It is believed the offender made off on foot so investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen someone carrying such items.

“We also need to hear from anyone who has recently been offered items matching this description.”

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident 338 of August 2 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 338 of August 2 in the subject of your email.

Alternatively report any information anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.