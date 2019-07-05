Police issue appeal after meaty theft from Market Rasen shop

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to this man in relation to a theft of steaks from Co-Op, in Market Rasen.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We would like to speak to the man pictured in relation to an incident of theft at the Co-op on John Street in Market Rasen on Saturday, June 15.

“Around 16 steaks were reported stolen.

“The man pictured is white, slim to medium build, with dark hair and a beard.

“He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, light coloured trainers, and a black and white Adidas top.”

If you have any information, call 101 quoting incident reference number 435 of June 15.

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident reference number 435 of June 15 in the subject box of your email.