Police hope new approach will help reduce casualties on the A46

Lincolnshire Police hope that a new approach with a new team of officers will see ‘a good standard of driving and fewer casualties’ on the A46.

As reported last week, between May 2017 and May 2018, there were three fatal crashes in the Rasen area at various locations on the A46.

In the same period, there have been five serious crashes, including the latest incident on May 22.

Inspector Nigel Key, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for West Lindsey, revealed a teenager sustained serious injuries in another crash on the A46 on Wednesday (May 30).

Insp Key said: “The A46 as it runs through West Lindsey carries a large volume of traffic from Lincoln up to North East Lincolnshire.

“We have seen a number of collisions on the road including one on May 30 which has left a 16-year-old man with serious injuries.

“We work closely with our colleagues in the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership who work on reducing casualties and keeping motorists safe in Lincolnshire.”

It comes as John Siddle, communications manager for the Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership, told the Rasen Mail investigations into the crashes had not revealed any overriding issues on the A46.

He said: “Previous incidents that have been investigated would have found issues with the road - had there been any - and would have been rectified by Highways.

“To my knowledge, there are no issues.”

Insp Key also revealed an approach which he hopes will improve the standards of driving on the A46.

He said: “We have the new Safer Roads Team who will be operating in an unmarked vehicle targeting drivers who commit fatal four offences.

“These are drink/drug driving, mobile phone use, excess speed and not wearing a seat belt.

“By targeting any areas of concern, and in discussion with the local council, we hope we will see a good standard of driving and fewer casualties.”

Lincolnshire County Council have already agreed to build a new roundabout on the A46 to improve safety.