Police drone helps save man's life after collision near Louth

A police drone has potentially saved the life of a man who was found 'unresponsive and hypothermic' in a deep ditch in Ludborough following a collision on the A16 in the early hours of Sunday morning (February 25).

Lincolnshire Police were called to the scene at around 2.20am after a member of the public had spotted a car on its side and spoke to the driver, who had then walked away from the scene.

The drone.

Sergeant Mike Templeman, who covers the Lincolnshire Wolds, requested assistance from a drone to locate the man, who was later found unresponsive in a roadside ditch around 500 ft away from the scene of the collision.

The casualty was taken to hospital, and has since been discharged with minor injuries.

Sgt Templeman said: "Great result & life possibly saved!"

More on this story as we have it.

Video footage from the drone.

