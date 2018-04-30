Police called in as eight cattle go missing from field near Market Rasen

A husband and wife from the Rasen area have issued an appeal for help after eight of their cattle escaped from a field.

Hazel and Julian Hammond own Sunnyside Up Farm and Cafe, in Tealby Road, and first noticed there was a problem on Thursday evening.

Hazel said she suspects that, from paw prints in the field, the Lincoln Red Heifers may have been spooked by a dog.

She said: “We are 99% sure it was a dog. The cattle were forced right into the corner of the field and barged through an electric fence, a wooden fence and a hedge.

“They were so frightened, they just ran.

“Julian is very worried for their welfare and obviously they can roam over roads as they have been frightened by something.

“They are terrified and just run if approached.”

“They are usually so quiet and tame, Julian takes great pride in them.”

Hazel and Julian reported the incident to Lincolnshire Police on Friday morning.

The couple also put out a Facebook post on the Sunnyside Up Farm and Cafe page on Sunday morning.

Hazel and Julian have thanked everyone for their support and for sharing the appeal on Facebook.

So far, Hazel and Julian have managed to track down three of the eight Lincoln Red Heifers - which are still quite small in size as they are not fully grown.

Julian and Hazel are still yet to locate the remaining five cattle, although there have been possible sightings in the Buslingthorpe area.

The couple have asked for any possible sightings of the cattle to be reported to 01673 844736 or 07774 137371.