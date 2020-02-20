Police arrest man after incident in Holton le Moor

Emergency services were called to Holton le Moor yesterday (Wednesday) in response to an alleged affray, in which one man was arrested.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to an address on Caistor Road, Holton-Le-Moor at 1.15pm on Wednesday, February 19, following concern for an occupant of the address.

“Our officers, some deployed with firearms, attended the address along with colleagues from the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue and EMAS.

“One man, aged 41, was arrested on suspicion of causing an affray. No-one was injured in the incident and the man remains in custody.”

• If you have any information, call 101 and quote incident number 181 of February 19.