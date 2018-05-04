Police appeal over missing North Thoresby man

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for help to find Clive Cooper, 61, who was reported missing yesterday (Thursday).

Clive, who is from North Thoresby, was last seen on around 3.45pm yesterday.

He is described as a white male, with balding grey hair to the sides, of small build, with a moustache and a few days growth of stubble but not a full beard.

He always wears a flat cap and was last seen wearing a t-shirt under a plain navy blue round neck sweatshirt, a navy blue body warmer with four pockets to the front, one of which is ripped, with navy blue cargo style trousers.

He had on tan brown shoes with a double Velcro strap, and he is a smoker, usually roll ups or e-cigarettes.

He is expected to be on foot or using public transport.

If you have seen Clive or know of his whereabouts, contact police on 101 and quote incident number 156 of May 4.