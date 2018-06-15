Police appeal after windows damaged at Market Rasen Primary School

Police are appealing for information after windows were damaged at Market Rasen Primary School between Wednesday, June 13 and Thursday, June 14.

Police say that six windows were damaged at the school between 5pm on June 13 and 7am on June 14.

They believe the offender used 5mm ball bearings to cause the damage, and police have confirmed that the ball bearings were found inside the school.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We haven’t made any arrests yet and the investigation is ongoing.”

If you have any information, call 101, quoting 18000276550.