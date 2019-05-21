Police appeal after theft from Co-Op in Market Rasen

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to this woman in connection with a theft from Co-Op, in Market Rasen.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman: “We are appealing to identify the woman in this CCTV image as we wish to speak to her in connection with a theft investigation.

“On Monday, April 29, a woman described as aged between 45-50 entered the Co-op store on John Street, Market Rasen, before taking two bottles of wine without paying.

“The woman was described as being dressed all in black, and wearing leggings, a long t-shirt, and a jacket with burgundy patterns.”

If you know this woman or have any information, call 101 quoting incident 338 of April 29 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 338 of 29 April in the subject line of your email.

Alternatively, call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.