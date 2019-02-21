Police appeal after man steals 12 tins of baby milk from Market Rasen store

Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to this person, who may be able to assist with their investigation into the theft of baby milk in Market Rasen.

On Wednesday, February 13, a man entered the Co-Op store, on John Street and placed 12 large tins of baby milk into a bag for life.

He left the store without paying for the items.

Lincolnshire Police say the white male is slim, has dark hair which is shaved around the sides, and was wearing a long black coat, dark skinny jeans/trousers and black trainers.

• If you have any information, or know who the man in the image is, call 101 quoting incident 342 of February 13, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident number 342 of February 13 in the subject line.