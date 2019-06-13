Police appeal after lead stolen from roof of Caistor charity building

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after lead that was being used to build a facility for disabled children was stolen in Caistor.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Over the weekend (Saturday, June 8/Sunday, June 9) offenders took the lead flashing from the roof of a converted barn, on Grimsby Road, at the junction of the A46 and Caistor crossroads.

“The building had just been completed for use by a charity, The Rock Foundation.”

Anyone who witnessed the theft, or who has information, can call 101 quoting incident 155 of June 10.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.