Police appeal after animals escape in Walesby/Tealby area

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal for information after animals escaped in the Walesby/Tealby area between Thursday, November 1 and Friday, November 2.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “During the evening/early hours of November 1/2, unknown offender(s) have driven across newly drilled fields and damaged agricultural fencing allowing animals to escape in the Walesby/Tealby area. “This could cause serious harm or injury due animals running onto the highway or attacking people due to being alarmed or distressed.

“If you see or hear anything suspicious during the silent hours please report this on 101.”

If you have any information regarding the incident, call 101 quoting incident number 57 of November 2.