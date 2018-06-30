Polar Explorer fun promised at Rasen holiday club

As the long summer holiday approaches, children in Market Rasen and the local area have a week-long summer holiday club to look forward to.

Market Rasen New Life Church has run the free and very popular event for many years and 2018 will be no exception.

From August 13 to 18, 60 local 5-11 year olds will be able to take part in an exciting mixture of outdoor games, indoor crafts and team challenges, with some daily dramas added in for good measure.

This year the action will all take place in a new venue at New Life Church Centre on Serpentine Street and there is new holiday club theme too called ‘Polar Explorers’.

The holiday club is headed up by the church’s youth development worker Estelle Forsythe and she will be assisted by a team of DBS checked volunteers.

Estelle said: “It will certainly be different having a wintry theme in high summer.

“A very warm welcome awaits all who come along for this Bible-based action packed time together.”

The Holiday Club is free of charge and will be held in the mornings.

Gates will open at 10.45am each day - Monday to Friday - and the fun and games will end at 12.30pm each day.

Parents can either drop their children off or stay and enjoy a relaxed cuppa and chat in the parents café.

Prior booking is essential to take part in the five-day holiday club.

Booking forms are available via local primary schools, at Market Rasen Library or by calling the New Life Church office on 01673 849941.

Alternatively, visit www.marketrasennewlifechurch.co.uk for more information.