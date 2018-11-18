Poignant poetry readings mark Armistice 100 at Caistor Grammar

Caistor Grammar School paid a poignant tribute to mark Armistice 100.

Sixth form English students are studying First World War literature and read pieces by well known war poets on the school’s terrace.

Kate Bunn and Abbie Laycock EMN-181113-115930001

A cross had been placed just below to represent the former students who died in the Great War.

The school’s DT department, with the help of students, had created a ‘Tommy’ to stand beside the cross.

Until now, the names of those former students had not been known, but research done by some of the sixth form students mean their identities are now recorded at the school.

Army Cadet Force member Tom Mead wore his uniform to honour the students. Tom has recently been awarded an army scholarship for university and entry to officer training at Sandhurst.