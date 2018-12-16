Poetry prizes for De Aston

For National Poetry Day, students from De Aston entered poems for a competition on the subject of ‘Change’, which went on a regional Lincolnshire-wide competition to be judged by the Lincolnshire Poet Laureate, Chris Martin.

De Aston dominated the top tier of prizes, with the first place going to James Bloomfield-Baxter (Year 9) and second place to Ellen Firth (Year 9).

Beatrice Parkin (Year 8) received a highly commended for her piece and is pictured above with Chris Martin

All three were invited to a prize giving ceremony and Beatrice was delighted when Chris Martin read out her poem, which he had described as ‘a genuinely unique piece which had me smiling broadly by the end of line two’. He went on to say it sat outside the top three as it was ‘further from the core brief, but as a piece of writing it deserves recognition’.