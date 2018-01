Grimsby Morris Men were out and about in Binbrook and Ludford last Sunday, January 7.

After the dancing at Binbrook’s Plough Inn, they went on to perform the Middle Rasen Mumming Play.

Village resident Kate Collins took an opportunity to snap this shot of some of the Morris Men posing with her daughter Catherine.

