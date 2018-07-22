Plans for three new homes on popular North Owersby site

More new homes could be built in a popular area on the outskirts of North Owersby if plans are approved by West Lindsey District Council.

Documents on the WLDC website reveal that an application has been put forward for three new homes on a site off Thornton Road.

The district council has still to decide on an application submitted earlier this month for four new homes - again off Thornton Road.

There are already existing housing developments off Thornton Road.

In supporting documentation, the applicant states: “The proposed site offers the opportunity to create a unique and innovative residential development.

“The dwellings have been designed to reflect the special character of the site and the locality, while also creating a high quality living environment.

“The proposed homes will provide high quality modern living environments which relate strongly to the outdoor amenity space.

“Each home will include four double bedrooms, a family bathroom, open plan kitchen/living/dining area, lounge, office/snug/, utility and garage.”

A WLDC Environmental Officer has outlined some concerns about the plans regarding contamination and nuisance. No other comments have been submitted regarding the plans.