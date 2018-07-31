Plans for phase one of Caistor Road devlopment submitted

Plans have been submitted to allow the first phase of the controversial 300-home Caistor Road plan to be built on the edge of Market Rasen.

Chestnut Homes has submitted an application to approve the reserved matters for 102 homes to be built on their development.

The plans will see the developer provide full details of the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale of the plans.

The homes will include a variety of builds, between one and five bedrooms, and the developer states the density will be 24.7 dwellings per hectare – lower than the 32 stated in the original plans.

A total of 20 of the homes will be for affordable housing provision.

In documents submitted to WLDC, Chestnut Homes says it is looking to minimise the visual impact on residents and improve its recreational value, improve vegetation and habitat areas and ensure connectivity for pedestrians, cycle and road routes.

They say: “The development of the site for residential purposes accords with the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan and the Outline Permission, the site being a logical extension to the settlement of Market Rasen.”

The full scheme, described by the house-builders as delivering ‘highly sustainable and well-designed development, was given approval by West Lindsey District Council in April of last year.

The plans saw residents and representatives, including MP Sir Edward Leigh, the town and parish councils, voice their objections – with more than 50 residents contacting WLDC with their concerns.

The developer however, said the plans would boost the area and enhance Market Rasen’s economy.