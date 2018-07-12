Plans for manege, holiday unit and stables approved in Rasen

Plans for a self-catering holiday unit, stables and manege have been approved by planners at West Lindsey District Council.

The plans, submitted by Mr M Merrighan, will see the development built opposite Market Rasen Racecourse, off Willingham Road.

The development will feature a three-storey self-catering holiday unit, providing accommodation for up to 10 people (5 double bedrooms).

There will also be a single-storey building accommodating four stables, a tack room and an office - as well as an all-weather manege.

In a report submitted to WLDC, Mr Merrigan reveals he will build a new access point, as well as a ‘manoeuvring’ area.

He states: “A new singular vehicular and pedestrian access is proposed onto the existing access road immediately to the east of the site.

“Beyond the manoeuvring area, there would be sufficient space for parking of four cars/light vehicles with horse trailers or up to 7.5 tonne horse boxes.”

Mr Merrigan also acknowledges there are already selfcatering holiday units in the Rasen area but stresses his proposal offers something different.

He adds: “None of the holiday units have direct access to Willingham Woods and none have stabling.

“The racecourse does offer stable lads’ and jockeys’ accommodation on site.

“The accommodation proposed is intended to complement and not compete with this existing offer.

“It is also tailored to trainers and owners.

“It will have distinct facilities including a manege, stabling and direct access to some of the best hacking and walking terrain in the area.

“It will provide the perfect base for race teams competing at the Market Rasen racecourse.”

Mr Merrigan goes on to say the development would increase the number of visitors to Willingham Woods.