Plans for change of use at Caistor centre

Caistor’s Multi-Use Centre is set to get a new lease of life if plans submitted to West Lindsey District Council get the go-ahead.

The centre in South Street is now being taken on by Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre.

The Centre’s manager, Stephanie Dale has applied for change of use at the 19 South Street building from office and community use to charity shop and community use.

The building sits within the town’s conservation area, but Caistor Civic Society has contacted West Lindsey planners to say they have no objections to the proposed change of use to charity shop.

The proposed changes are to the ground floor of the building, which consists of three rooms, and a WC.

There is also cellar storage space.

The plans show the shop would be to the left of the front door, with an office to the right, along with a staff room.

Caistor Town Council planning meets this evening (Wednesday) in the Alan Caine Council Chamber at 6.45pm, when they may comment on the proposal.

Meanwhile, Caistor Arts and Heritage Centre continues with its many activities.

The centre houses exhibitions and also the town’s library, which is open seven days a week.

There is also a cafe, which helps provide the income to keep the centre running.

Regular workshops and community groups, together with language learning and computer access are also available.