Plans for 63 houses in Nettleham after development of 200 homes rejected

A proposal to build 63 new homes has been submitted to West Lindsey District Council for Nettleham after a larger 200-home development was rejected.

The outline plans, for land north of The Hawthorns, will see the 3.1 hectare site also include public open space, and a new road layout.

A report to West Lindsey District Council says the land was included in a rejected “earlier, larger” proposal for 200 homes across “a much larger site”.

It says there had been a difficulty in demonstrating sufficient land being available for development, and was turned down at appeal.

The report adds: “It is expected that the homes will be a mixture of single and two storey, and a range of sizes between two and four/five bedrooms to meet a variety of housing needs.

“The development will include accommodation suitable and desirable for those people entering the later stages of their lives and who seek smaller, low maintenance accommodation in ‘their’ home village”.

• The site is one of four sites within Nettleham allocated for housing by the Local Plan.