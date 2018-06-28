Planning permission granted for West Lindsey crematorium

A new crematorium to serve the people of West Lindsey will go ahead - after councillors unanimously granted planning permission.

As previously reported, West Lindsey District Council has set aside £6.1 million to build the first crematorium in the district.

The application for the site on Gainsborough Road in Lea, was discussed at last night’s planning committee meeting (Wednesday, June 27) at the Guildhall in Gainsborough, where it was approved.

Coun Jessie Milne, ward member for Lea and a member of the planning committee, welcomed the news.

She said: “This is great news for the people of our district.

“We have been aware of the lack of crematorium provision within the district for some time and we have been conscious of the distances residents have to travel at a very sensitive time – outside of the district.

“Therefore I am so pleased the council has been able to listen to the needs of local people and that we have been able to allocate the funding to build this facility here in our district.”

Plans for the crematorium have been in the pipeline for some time.

In June 2016, the council’s Corporate Policy and Resources Committee considered a business case to develop a crematorium in or around Gainsborough and approved the necessary capital budget to bring this development to fruition.

Consultation was also carried out in September last year and residents also had an opportunity to have their say through the planning application process.

Coun Jeff Summers Leader of West Lindsey District Council, said: “This announcement is further proof of our ability to create positive opportunities to provide services that matter to local people.

“This coupled with our ability to spend public money wisely – means we can develop this flagship state of the art crematorium facility in West Lindsey, which is our first major capital development project.

Work is due to start on site this October and will be complete by the following October.