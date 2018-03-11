Planning application for five dwellings near Rasen

Vacant agricultural buildings in Walesby could be converted into housing if plans submitted to West Lindsey District Council are given the go-ahead.

The application by Mr P Arden, of Arden Farms Ltd, Owmby by Spital, would see the vacant farm buildings transformed into five dwellings.

The barn in question is situated at Walesby House, Rasen Road, Walesby.

The site is approximately 1.28 hectares which currently comprises an area of land and buildings.

Supporting paperwork for the application reveals that the application, which was first submitted in February 2017, has been revised - following talks with planning officers at West Lindsey District Council.

It states: “As a result of these discussions, support for the project has been expressed by the planning officers.”

If approved, the four farm buildings will be converted into two two-bedroom dwellings, one three-bedroom dwelling, and two four-bedroom dwellings.

Two of the barns will be two-storey with bedrooms on the first floor, and the other two barns will have bedrooms on the ground floor.

All dwellings will also have living, kitchen, and bathroom facilities.

Two of the dwellings will also have en-suite bathrooms to some of the bedrooms.

Supporting documentation states that Walesby has ‘had very little new housing in the past five to 10 years’ and that ‘new housing in rural villages is much needed’.

It also states: “These proposed dwellings will be very close to other homes in the village and will contribute to the vitality of this rural community by the social effect of its proximity and by the use of services in nearby larger villages/settlement.”

The plans will also incorporate 10 parking spaces for use by residents.