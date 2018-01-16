Picture special: Tractors roll for annual charity run at Middle Rasen

Almost £900 was raised for Cancer Research UK on Sunday as the annual Middle Rasen tractor road run headed off on its rural route.

This year saw 30 tractors of all shapes and sizes taking part.

Middle Rasen tractor road run

The event started and finished at the Nag’s Head pub where there was a raffle and auction to boost the charity fund.

“We were delighted with how the day went,” said Sheila Reading, one of the event organisers.

“We would like to thank Barry and Jenny Reeve for hosting the event at the Nag’s Head and everyone for taking part.

“A special thank you to Mr Holmes who donated £100 in lieu of birthday presents to the fund too - meaning we raised nearly £300 more than we did last year.”

Make a note of next year’s event, which is set for January 13.

However, on Sunday March 25 this year, a number of these tractors and many more will be out on another run, this time raising money for Andy’s Children’s Hospice.

The event starts at 10am from Ludford.

For more information call Helen on 07976 577010 or Steve on 07880 840457.