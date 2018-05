A horse-drawn carraige conveyed the ‘royal’ couple through the village to their wedding ceremony in Tealby Church earlier today (Friday).

Bride, Savannah Herridge was given away by Zac Brown at her marriage Freddie Salmon, with Charles Danielson as the best man.

Taking on the role of the vicar was fellow pupil Charis Allen.

The church was packed with pupils, family and friends all helping to celebrate the real royal wedding taking place tomorrow.