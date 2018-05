Pupils at Nettleton Primary School held a mock marriage to mark this weekend’s royal wedding event.

Grace Belt took the role of the bride Megan and Max Robinson the groom, Prince Harry.

Royal wedding at Nettleton EMN-180518-161600001

Charlie Belt walked ‘Megan’ down the aisle as prince Charles and the best man (Prince William) was Logan England.

The service was conducted by lay-reader Clarissa Turner.

After their fellow pupils, friends and family had witnessed the ceremony, a picnic was held on the field.

Royal wedding at Nettleton EMN-180518-161548001

Royal wedding at Nettleton EMN-180518-161535001