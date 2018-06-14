Picture special: Open Farm Sunday at Hall Farm proves to be another winner

The sun shone and the crowds turned out for another Open Farm Sunday event at Hall Farm in Stainton le Vale.

The day is part of a national event to take a look beyond the farm gate and show support for British farming.

There was plenty for all ages to enjoy - from farm machinery to food and games to sheep shearing.

Guided and self-guided walks meant people could take advantage of the views across the whole farm estate too.

The event saw just over 3,000 visitors and more than £525 was raised for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance on the trailer rides.