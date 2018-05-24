Picture special: More than £1,500 raised by Market Rasen YFC at tractor run

Market Rasen Young Farmers held a charity tractor run on Sunday with 13 vintage and 32 modern tractors taking part in the event.

The run started and finished at Faldingworth, passing through Middle Rasen, Claxby, Holton le Moor, South Kelsey and West Rasen en route.

A great day was had by all, with a barbecue doing a roaring trade back at Manor Farm.

The club’s publicity secretary Georgina Borrill said: “We would like to say thank you to the Pears and Son family for letting us use their grounds to show case our tractor run.

“We had plenty of raffle prizes on offer, which included a British touring champion signed hat, a family ticket to Woodside wildlife park, Amazon vouchers and lots more.

“We would like to say thank you to everyone involved in the day in any way and helped to raise £1,667 for our chosen charities.”

The money raised will help the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, Epilepsy Action and Market Rasen YFC.

Market Rasen Young Farmers Club is always looking for new members.

If you are between the ages of 10 and 26 years, pop along to see what is going on when meetings start again in September.

MRYFC meets every Wednesday at 7.30pm at the cricket club, Rase Park.

For more information, send an email to marketrasenyfc@outlook.com