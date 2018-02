A morning of animal encounters helped relaunch the mums and tots’ group which has met in Market Rasen Salvation Army centre since 2009.

The group is now called Noah’s Ark and welcomes children aged four and under, with older siblings also welcome in the school holidays.

Sessions are held on Thursday mornings from 9.30am to 11am and the cost is £1 per child.

