Picture special: Families and folk lovers flock to event at Stourton Estates

Sunshine greeted campers and day guests alike this weekend at Stourton Estates where visitors were treated to a wide range of entertainment.

On Friday evening, film-goers snuggled down under the stars in the shelter of the arboretum to watch the 1980s adventure classic film The Goonies.

The Deer Safari was a popular attraction for mums and dads with children EMN-180625-211742001

Delicious Fish and Chips from the Lincolnshire Fryer and hot chocolate from the Baumber estate’s very own converted horsebox catering trailer provided inner warmth as the sun went down.

Come Saturday morning, the venue was transformed and set for a brilliant line-up of folk musicians from across the county bringing a totally relaxed vibe to the whole event.

Children and grandparents alike soaked up skills from Party Workshops, learning how to juggle, spin a plate and walk on a tightrope.

Deer safaris took place throughout the day where deer calves were spotted running with the herds of Red Deer, whilst the Stags paraded their stuff.

Ukulele workshops, a guided herbal walk and several storytime sessions provided by the Lincolnshire Waldorf group were just some of the many other activities on offer.

A great selection of food, drinks and ice-cream were enjoyed by many and some fantastic stalls, as well as a face-painter, added to the festival atmosphere.

Fun, great music and relaxation were the main themes emerging from visitors, who are now looking forward to returning to the estate for their Autumn Fayre, which will be taking place on Saturday September 15.

Keep up to date with what’s happening through their facebook page, Stourton Estates, or visit the website at www.stourtonestates.co.uk to find out more about what’s going on there throughout 2018.