Picture special: Easter Bonnet parades at Legsby and Grasby schools

Children at Grasby All Saints and Legsby Primary Schools got ahead with their Easter celebrations last week.

Pupils at both schools let their imaginations go wild as they created Easter bonnets.

Easter bonnet parade at Grasby All Saints Primary School EMN-190504-212440001

At Grasby, the children wore their bonnets to church and paraded round the aisles as part of a short service.

At Legsby, parents, family and friends came to watch the grand Easter bonnet parade through the playground.

There was also the opportunity to support the PTFA by having a go on the raffle and tombola or buy some tasty home made cakes.

It proved a successful event, with £244.18 being raised for PTFA funds.

