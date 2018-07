A great crowd of all ages turned out to run the Mini sting at Caistor today (Sunday)

Heading out from the market place, the two-lap route took the runners down Plough Hill, along Southdale and down South Street back to the market place.

Race winners: Emily Richardson and Elliot Smith

Along the way, they were showered with colour and cooled by hose mists.

The first home was Elliot Smith and the first girl home was Emily Richardson.